Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 915.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,733 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 120.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Down 0.3 %

Newmont stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

