Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 127,035 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 766.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,035 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 80,088,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,077,520. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $130.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

