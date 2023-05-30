Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 3,789 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $815.90. 8,533,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,212. The company has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.79.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

