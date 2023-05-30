Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 10,473 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average is $154.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

