Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 14,048 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.10% of AMETEK worth $33,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 291,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

