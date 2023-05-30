Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.48. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 536,222 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 843.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading

