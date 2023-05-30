Comparing LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.38 $100.02 million $2.92 10.69 Transcontinental Realty Investors $36.66 million N/A $468.26 million $52.93 0.70

Profitability

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LTC Properties. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LTC Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 64.51% 14.16% 7.10% Transcontinental Realty Investors 1,127.38% 63.75% 42.88%

Volatility and Risk

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LTC Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 1 3 3 0 2.29 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

LTC Properties presently has a consensus price target of $38.89, indicating a potential upside of 24.56%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

