Compound Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $36.83 or 0.00132573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $275.13 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00059717 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00038777 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00022245 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003595 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,469,657 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,469,281.6408064 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.26242954 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $12,688,719.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.