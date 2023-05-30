Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.46. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 452,621 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 198,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 126.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 219,449 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

