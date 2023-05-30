Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $28.71

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $29.94. Confluent shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 805,559 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Cowen cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Confluent Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $241,396.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 452,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,034,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $241,396.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 452,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,034,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,737 shares of company stock valued at $26,754,333 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

