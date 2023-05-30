Contrasting EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) & Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

Volatility & Risk

EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $313.56 million 2.07 -$6.98 million $0.42 55.24

This table compares EG Acquisition and Bristow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EG Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EG Acquisition and Bristow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bristow Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Bristow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares EG Acquisition and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38% Bristow Group 0.98% 2.05% 0.88%

Summary

Bristow Group beats EG Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EG Acquisition

(Get Rating)

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bristow Group

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions. Its global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.