Contrasting Trans-Lux (TNLX) & Its Rivals

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Trans-Lux to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% Trans-Lux Competitors -146.23% -9.59% -13.82%

Risk and Volatility

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux’s peers have a beta of 0.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million $320,000.00 -7.28 Trans-Lux Competitors $1.64 billion $152.86 million 33.02

Trans-Lux’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trans-Lux and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux Competitors 62 174 453 13 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Trans-Lux’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trans-Lux has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Trans-Lux peers beat Trans-Lux on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

