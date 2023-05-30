Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.71. 197,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,912. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

