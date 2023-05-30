Cora Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $375,925,000 after buying an additional 2,057,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. 7,165,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,281,274. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

