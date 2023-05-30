Cora Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,935 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,004,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,533,000 after buying an additional 339,455 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. 394,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

