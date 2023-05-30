Cora Capital Advisors LLC Invests $176,000 in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 130,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

