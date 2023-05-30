Cora Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. KB Home comprises about 0.9% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $27,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Insider Activity at KB Home

KB Home Stock Up 0.3 %

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $46.91.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

