Cora Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,153,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,352,945. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $353.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.91.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

