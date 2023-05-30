Cora Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.76. 3,174,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,721,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

