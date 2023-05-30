Cora Capital Advisors LLC Takes $10.72 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,513,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $107.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,185. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

