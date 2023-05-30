Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 374.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,020 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics comprises 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. 94,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,776. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

