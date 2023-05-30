Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,319 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $228.33 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $232.14. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.