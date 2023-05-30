Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

AX stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

