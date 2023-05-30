Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,424 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of Repay worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repay by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Repay by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of RPAY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $643.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

