Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

