Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,693 shares of company stock worth $6,245,139 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

