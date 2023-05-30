Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,287,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,413.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.16, for a total value of $1,913,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121 shares in the company, valued at $28,938.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,287,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,413.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,379 shares of company stock worth $42,919,877 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Shares of UTHR opened at $207.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

