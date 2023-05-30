Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $262.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,268. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

