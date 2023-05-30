Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,018 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $123,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,091. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

