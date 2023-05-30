Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of CLM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 1,129,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,122. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

