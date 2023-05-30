Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 31,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

