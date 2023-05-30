Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane (NYSE:CRGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

