Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Crane Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

