Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Trading Up 0.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 562,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 620,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.
