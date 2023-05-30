Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,511 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,350. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

