CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CRH Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 196,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 670.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Further Reading

