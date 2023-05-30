Critical Analysis: Newmont (NYSE:NEM) versus Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -4.55% 6.05% 3.19% Vizsla Silver N/A -6.89% -6.64%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.92 billion 2.71 -$429.00 million ($0.66) -61.64 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.06) -21.00

This table compares Newmont and Vizsla Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vizsla Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vizsla Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Newmont and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 2 9 0 2.82 Vizsla Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00

Newmont presently has a consensus price target of $60.53, indicating a potential upside of 48.80%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 141.07%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Newmont.

Risk & Volatility

Newmont has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Newmont on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment composed of Yanacocha in Peru, Merian in Suriname and Cerro Negro. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment composed of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921, and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

