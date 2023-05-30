Critical Contrast: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -59.20% -53.98% Sorrento Therapeutics -1,106.41% -1,999.61% -107.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cabaletta Bio and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 57.06%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.81) -4.98 Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 2.53 -$572.84 million N/A N/A

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The Sorrento Therapeutics segment consists of developing a portfolio of next generation treatments for three major therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease, and pain. The Scilex segment is largely organized around the company’s non-opioid pain management operations. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

