CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 13,539 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $248,846.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,314.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,539 shares of company stock worth $267,937. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.