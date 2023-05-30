CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. 43,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,237. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $150.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.94.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Further Reading

