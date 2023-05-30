CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

CTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $228,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CTS by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CTS’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

