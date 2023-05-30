D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 4,502 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.25. 1,828,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.26. The company has a market cap of $291.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

