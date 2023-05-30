D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Altria Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 302,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Altria Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. 3,718,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

