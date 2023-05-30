D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.19. 507,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

