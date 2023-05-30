D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $8 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.7% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.71. 2,679,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,879,552. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

