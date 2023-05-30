D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,825 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 2,208,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,099. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

