D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 5,145 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,560. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

