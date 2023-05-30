D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.16. The company had a trading volume of 63,684,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,902,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

