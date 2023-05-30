D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,824,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $89.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

