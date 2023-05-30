DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. 183,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,154. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6,588.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

