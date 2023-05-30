DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. 183,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,154. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6,588.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.
