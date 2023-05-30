Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Danaher worth $1,158,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.06. 447,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.